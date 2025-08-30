Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies enters into sale and lease back for its movable properties

Indoco Remedies enters into sale and lease back for its movable properties

Aug 30 2025
Indoco Remedies has entered into a Sale Agreement and Lease Agreement on 29 August 2025 for sale and lease back of part of the Company's movable properties at its Waluj Facility located at B-19 MIDC, Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra - 431136 (Waluj Facility) and AnaCipher Clinical Research Organisation located at 2nd, 3rd & 4th Floor, Mirrakamshetty Mall, Opp. Doordarshan Bhavan, Ramanthapur Medchal-Malkajgiri District, Hyderabad - 500013, Telangana (CRO) on the terms and conditions as mentioned therein.

The sale of the aforesaid movable properties will not have any impact on the manufacturing or business of the Company, as the Company will continue to use the said movable properties on lease basis.

Aug 30 2025

