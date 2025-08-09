Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 1105.12 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 1105.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 977.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1105.12977.308.605.5289.8546.38-12.02-50.28-13.78-44.53

