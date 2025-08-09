Bartronics India standalone net profit declines 49.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.93% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of Bartronics India declined 49.44% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.93% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.8313.57-9.291.69-0.790.28-0.800.270.450.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News