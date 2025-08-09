Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 37.40 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 8.68% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 37.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.4031.4314.0618.874.714.993.633.282.632.42

