Integra Capital standalone net profit rises 19.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Integra Capital rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

