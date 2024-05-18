Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 75.22 crore

Net profit of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 75.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 274.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

