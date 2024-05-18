Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epic Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Epic Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 424.14% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 424.14% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 167.83% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.520.29 424 3.081.15 168 OPM %18.42-93.10 -15.58-25.22 - PBDT0.28-0.29 LP 0.49-0.27 LP PBT0.24-0.34 LP 0.32-0.47 LP NP0.25-0.33 LP 0.36-0.43 LP

