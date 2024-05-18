Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 111.89% in the March 2024 quarter

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 111.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.61% to Rs 782.51 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 111.89% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.61% to Rs 782.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 568.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.33% to Rs 173.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 2994.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2555.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales782.51568.66 38 2994.552555.17 17 OPM %10.528.39 -10.049.02 - PBDT78.8847.01 68 298.96230.46 30 PBT59.9131.80 88 229.97169.76 35 NP47.7622.54 112 173.77122.95 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

SPA Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2023 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 111.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 111.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story