Gujarat Ambuja Exports increases maize processing capacity

With commencement of production at its greenfield Maize processing unit at Sitarganj

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has successfully commenced commercial production at its Greenfield 1200 TPD Maize Processing Unit located in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, as of today, 26 March 2025.

With this, the company's consolidated installed maize processing capacity has now increased to 5200 TPD.

The company said, "This achievement represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance our production capacity, with a target to reach 6000 TPD by 2026. With this development, the Sitarganj facility now stands as the largest Maize Processing Unit in India, featuring an installed crushing capacity of 1950 TPD, Native Starch Capacity of 800TPD and value-added starch derivatives capacity of 550 TPD. "

Powered by Capital Market - Live News