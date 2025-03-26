EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Tourism New Zealand

EaseMyTrip.com has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism New Zealand to strengthen travel ties and enhance seamless access for Indian tourists to the island nation. This partnership underscores EaseMyTrip's commitment to making international travel more convenient, with tailored experiences and exclusive offerings that cater to Indian travellers preferences.

As part of the collaboration, EaseMyTrip will introduce curated travel packages, seasonal promotional campaigns, and streamlined booking solutions to encourage Indian tourists to explore New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage. The initiative aligns with Tourism New Zealand's vision to boost Indian arrivals by addressing travel barriers and promoting year-round tourism.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News