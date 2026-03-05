Gujarat Gas drops after flagging R-LNG supply constraints amid Middle East war

Gujarat Gas declined 6.46% to Rs 391.55 after the company warned of severe constraints in the availability of regasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an exchange filing, the company said the war in the region has disrupted the gas supply scenario, leading to a significant tightening in R-LNG availability. In response to the situation, Gujarat Gas has issued force majeure notices to its industrial customers under the provisions of its gas supply agreements.

The company has restricted the daily contracted quantity of gas supplies to industrial consumers with effect from 6 March 2026.

Gujarat Gas also noted that acts of war are not covered under the insurance policies taken by the company. It added that the potential financial impact of the force majeure event cannot be estimated at this stage as the situation remains dynamic. The company said it is closely monitoring developments and will keep the stock exchanges informed of any material updates. Gujarat Gas is a city gas distribution company in India. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 20.75% to Rs 266.84 crore while net sales declined 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.