Silver Touch Tech bags order from Odisha govt for CM-KISAN portal modernization

Silver Touch Technologies said it has received a purchase order from the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), under the Government of Odisha, for the enhancement, operation, maintenance and technical support of the CM-KISAN portal.

The order relates to the modernization and long-term management of the CM-KISAN farmer benefit platform, a key digital infrastructure supporting agricultural welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers (DBT) to farmers across the state.

The company will focus on strengthening the platforms digital architecture, enhancing integration with national and state-level agricultural databases, and improving transparency and accuracy in benefit distribution.

According to the company, the project will also support real-time data-driven decision-making for agricultural governance and help streamline the delivery of financial assistance and welfare benefits to farmers.

The contract further strengthens Silver Touch Technologies presence in the AgriTech and digital public infrastructure ecosystem, while supporting rural digital enablement and agricultural transformation initiatives. The company added that the project aligns with its broader AgriTech portfolio, which includes farmer lifecycle management systems, DBT platforms, scheme integration frameworks, and scalable cloud-based agricultural applications aimed at improving governance and outreach in the agriculture sector. Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.