Silver Touch Technologies receives comprehensive modernization project for CM-KISAN portal

From Odisha Computer Application Centre, Govt. of Odisha

Silver Touch Technologies has received a purchase order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Government of Odisha, for the enhancement, operation, maintenance and technical support of the CM-KISAN Portal under the Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment Department.

The order pertains to the comprehensive modernization and long-term management of the CM-KISAN farmer benefit platform, a critical digital infrastructure supporting agricultural welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers to farmers across the State.

By modernizing and scaling the CM-KISAN ecosystem, Silver Touch will enable improved governance, faster scheme delivery, and enhanced farmer outreachcontributing meaningfully to the State's agricultural transformation agenda.