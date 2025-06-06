Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 204.35 crore

Net loss of Allied Digital Services reported to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 204.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.97% to Rs 32.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 807.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 687.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.