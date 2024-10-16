Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 21.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 21.74% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.66 8 OPM %83.1080.30 -PBDT1.431.22 17 PBT1.421.21 17 NP0.720.92 -22

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

