Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 21.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 21.74% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.710.6683.1080.301.431.221.421.210.720.92

