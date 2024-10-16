Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 7.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 278.31 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 7.30% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 278.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 278.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.278.31278.4613.0414.5231.3832.9122.7725.6313.8414.93

