Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 2.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 16.37 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 2.59% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.3716.4021.4421.103.913.863.553.522.632.70

