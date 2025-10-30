Mahanagar Gas slides as Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 193-cr

Mahanagar Gas fell 1.93% to Rs 1,271.15 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 32.57% to Rs 193.37 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 286.78 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 14.72% YoY to Rs 2,049.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 258.01 crore in the Q2 FY26 quarter, down 30.80% from Rs 372.90 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
EBITDA decreased by 1.37% YoY to Rs 838.66 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 20.30%, compared to 24.63% in Q2 FY25.
Total sales volume for the September 2025 quarter was 827.67 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 9.91% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 589.30 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.93% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 238.58 million SCM, up 15.12% YoY.
Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.
