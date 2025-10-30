Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas slides as Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 193-cr

Mahanagar Gas slides as Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 193-cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahanagar Gas fell 1.93% to Rs 1,271.15 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 32.57% to Rs 193.37 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 286.78 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 14.72% YoY to Rs 2,049.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 258.01 crore in the Q2 FY26 quarter, down 30.80% from Rs 372.90 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA decreased by 1.37% YoY to Rs 838.66 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 20.30%, compared to 24.63% in Q2 FY25.

Total sales volume for the September 2025 quarter was 827.67 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 9.91% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 589.30 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.93% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 238.58 million SCM, up 15.12% YoY.

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DXY loses momentum from a 2-week spike; Fed hints at uncertainty on another rate cut

INR endures heavy losses after breaking above 88 per US dollar

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story