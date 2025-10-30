Sagar Systech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.92% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Sagar Systech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.92% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.030.13-266.6715.38-0.020-0.020-0.020

