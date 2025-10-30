Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Zim Laboratories Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd lost 14.78% to Rs 276.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zim Laboratories Ltd tumbled 10.13% to Rs 74.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6305 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 5.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3334 shares in the past one month.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd pared 6.67% to Rs 1.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7856 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd fell 6.65% to Rs 56.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 216 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

