Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 818.13 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 15.84% to Rs 184.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 818.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 765.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales818.13765.60 7 OPM %25.8432.23 -PBDT270.46310.45 -13 PBT249.07290.98 -14 NP184.05218.70 -16
