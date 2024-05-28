Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 53.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 53.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 750.75 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 53.15% to Rs 207.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 442.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 750.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 948.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 617.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1204.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 2462.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3497.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales750.75948.19 -21 2462.883497.88 -30 OPM %27.3541.08 -25.4338.22 - PBDT278.42628.17 -56 896.751730.44 -48 PBT257.41607.64 -58 818.021649.14 -50 NP207.13442.16 -53 617.241204.45 -49

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

