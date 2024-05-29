Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 61.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 61.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 2110.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 61.31% to Rs 130.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 2110.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2271.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.24% to Rs 497.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1472.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 7930.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10227.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2110.002271.00 -7 7930.0010227.00 -22 OPM %6.8716.25 -6.3418.37 - PBDT249.00491.00 -49 959.002235.00 -57 PBT171.00417.00 -59 651.001932.00 -66 NP130.00336.00 -61 497.001472.00 -66

