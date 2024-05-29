Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 2110.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 61.31% to Rs 130.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 2110.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2271.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.24% to Rs 497.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1472.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 7930.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10227.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2110.002271.007930.0010227.006.8716.256.3418.37249.00491.00959.002235.00171.00417.00651.001932.00130.00336.00497.001472.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News