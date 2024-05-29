Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net Loss of Dangee Dums reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.005.55 8 OPM %6.00-2.52 -PBDT-0.05-0.27 81 PBT-1.29-1.29 0 NP-0.91-0.91 0

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

