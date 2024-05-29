Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bonlon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bonlon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales decline 27.24% to Rs 118.64 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.24% to Rs 118.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.69% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 431.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 511.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.64163.05 -27 431.49511.04 -16 OPM %1.53-0.09 -1.420.57 - PBDT1.57-0.08 LP 4.893.69 33 PBT1.09-0.51 LP 3.112.21 41 NP0.82-0.44 LP 2.331.68 39

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

