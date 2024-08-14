Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Natural Resources declined 33.33% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.416.1339.9444.862.572.760.881.200.801.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp