Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 155.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 155.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 155.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.033.56 -15 OPM %18.482.53 -PBDT0.700.12 483 PBT0.680.10 580 NP0.510.20 155

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Switzerland's UBS Q1 results: Net profit rises to $1.1 bn, shares up 3.6%

Kerala landslides: CM announces Rs 6 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Imports from China up 13% to $10.2 bn, exports dip 9.44% to $1.5 bn in July

Newgen Recognized in an Analyst Report on Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story