Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 155.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 155.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.033.56 -15 OPM %18.482.53 -PBDT0.700.12 483 PBT0.680.10 580 NP0.510.20 155
Powered by Capital Market - Live News