Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 14.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 262.89 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port declined 14.38% to Rs 99.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 262.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 269.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.262.89269.6352.7759.08162.77182.05132.07152.8799.37116.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News