Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 50.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Manappuram Finance declined 50.76% to Rs 282.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 572.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 2559.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2309.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2559.722309.1053.4868.42446.53848.88376.06786.43282.06572.87

