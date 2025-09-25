Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 1.34% to Rs 155.30 after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC awarding a contract for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port.

The agreement, effective from 1 October 2025, will run for five years. Under the proposed arrangement, Gujarat Pipavav Port will provide marine support and storage facilities to ONGC as it establishes its offshore supply base within the port premises. The notification letter issued on 24 September 2025, will be formalized into a detailed agreement between the two companies.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.81% to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Paytm launches unique gold coin reward for every payment

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story