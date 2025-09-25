Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were currently trading at Rs 280.80 at 10:03 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.09% compared with the issue price of Rs 299.

The scrip was listed at Rs 285, at a 4.68% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 289.80 and a low of Rs 276.45. On the BSE, over 1.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Ivalue Infosolutions was subscribed 1.82 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 September 2025 and it closed on 22 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 560.3 crore at the upper price band of Rs 299 per share. The OFS includes up to 38.48 lakh shares by the promoter group amounting to Rs 115.06 crore, 1.10 crore shares by Sundara (Mauritius) valued at Rs 329.3 crore, and 38.78 lakh shares by multiple individual investors aggregating Rs 115.96 crore. Ivalue Infosolutions (IIFL) is a Bengaluru-based enterprise technology solutions provider, specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data. The company partners with leading OEMs and system integrators to deliver customized solutions across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, data center infrastructure, and application lifecycle management. Backed by a 215-member strong technology team, IIFL also offers managed services, implementation, and training support to enterprise customers. Beyond India, it has a presence in Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya.