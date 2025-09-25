Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure bagged a Rs 31.08 crore order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operating & maintaining the Chotiya Fee Plaza on the Katghora-Shivnagar stretch (Package II) of NH-111 (New NH-130) in Chhattisgarh.

The contract includes user fee collection at the toll plaza situated at km 117.150 on the 2-lane highway with paved shoulders, covering the design stretch from km 82.500 to km 163.400. The scope also covers upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet facilities, including replenishing consumable items.

This domestic contract has a tenure of 365 days. Neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the deal does not constitute a related party transaction.

The contract is part of NHAIs continued push to enhance highway infrastructure and passenger amenities, aiming to improve operational efficiency and commuter experience across the country.

HIL is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

Shares of Highway Infrastructure rose 0.31% to Rs 85.12 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

