Nifty May futures trade at premium

Eternal, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,395.10, a premium of 48.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,346.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 12.50 points or 0.05% to 24,346.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.19% to 18.26.

Eternal, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News