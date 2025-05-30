Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.967.11 12 30.0430.91 -3 OPM %1.638.02 -5.995.11 - PBDT0.470.53 -11 2.001.99 1 PBT0.120.20 -40 0.620.67 -7 NP0.100.15 -33 0.520.54 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story