Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.967.1130.0430.911.638.025.995.110.470.532.001.990.120.200.620.670.100.150.520.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News