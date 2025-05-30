Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Jumbo Finance reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3713.33% to Rs 5.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.27 -11 1.020.83 23 OPM %-187.500 --18.63-22.89 - PBDT-1.500.11 PL 4.950.11 4400 PBT-1.500.11 PL 4.950.11 4400 NP-0.710.12 PL 5.720.15 3713

