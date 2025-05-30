Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 79.78 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 270.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

