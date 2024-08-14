Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 86.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 10.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 86.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.529.03 17 OPM %5.895.32 -PBDT0.660.51 29 PBT0.330.18 83 NP0.280.15 87

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

