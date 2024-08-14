Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 86.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 10.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 86.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.529.035.895.320.660.510.330.180.280.15

