Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company declined 0.53% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 84.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

