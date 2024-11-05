Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 1064.00 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 4.46% to Rs 307.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 294.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 1064.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 992.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1064.00992.4035.0536.94429.63409.21416.52395.21307.82294.68

