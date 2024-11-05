Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 9.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 16.00 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 9.84% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.0011.4448.5644.416.683.006.652.962.202.44

