Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 57.21% to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 374.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 354.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.374.86354.3917.6013.3865.9940.1758.2331.9258.2337.04

