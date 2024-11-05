Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 374.86 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 57.21% to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 374.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 354.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales374.86354.39 6 OPM %17.6013.38 -PBDT65.9940.17 64 PBT58.2331.92 82 NP58.2337.04 57
