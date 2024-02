Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 83.12 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 18.96% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 83.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.83.1275.3484.4485.6073.7163.5765.4854.8046.1738.81

