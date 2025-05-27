Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 181.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 91.06 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 181.70% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 91.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.36% to Rs 82.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 348.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

91.0697.83348.09361.501.927.634.015.991.537.1212.9418.370.666.369.7914.9417.866.3482.9634.23

