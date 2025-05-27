Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 181.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 181.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 91.06 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 181.70% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 91.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.36% to Rs 82.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 348.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.0697.83 -7 348.09361.50 -4 OPM %1.927.63 -4.015.99 - PBDT1.537.12 -79 12.9418.37 -30 PBT0.666.36 -90 9.7914.94 -34 NP17.866.34 182 82.9634.23 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 209.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Goodyear India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 355.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story