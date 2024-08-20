Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit rises 87.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 126.37% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Investment rose 87.68% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 126.37% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.121.82 126 OPM %88.1184.07 -PBDT3.631.53 137 PBT3.621.52 138 NP2.591.38 88
