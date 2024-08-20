Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 963.35 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 59.57% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 963.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 969.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales963.35969.32 -1 OPM %8.7611.75 -PBDT54.2081.06 -33 PBT18.1344.84 -60 NP18.1344.84 -60

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

