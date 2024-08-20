Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 45.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 20 2024
Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 212.50 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 45.04% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 212.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales212.50171.61 24 OPM %22.9494.57 -PBDT48.7433.65 45 PBT48.7432.41 50 NP38.7426.71 45

First Published: Aug 20 2024

