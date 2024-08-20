Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 45.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 212.50 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 45.04% to Rs 38.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 212.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.212.50171.6122.9494.5748.7433.6548.7432.4138.7426.71

