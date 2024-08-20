Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 576.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.60% to Rs 40393.09 croreNet profit of Food Corporation of India rose 576.96% to Rs 900.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.60% to Rs 40393.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29789.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40393.0929789.25 36 OPM %2.330.55 -PBDT942.62163.29 477 PBT900.36133.00 577 NP900.36133.00 577
Powered by Capital Market - Live News