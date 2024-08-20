Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 576.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.60% to Rs 40393.09 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 576.96% to Rs 900.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.60% to Rs 40393.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29789.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40393.0929789.252.330.55942.62163.29900.36133.00900.36133.00

