Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 27.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 4532.20 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 27.34% to Rs 474.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 4532.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4270.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.10% to Rs 1659.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1641.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 17294.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18116.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4532.204270.16 6 17294.8418116.59 -5 OPM %21.2319.61 -19.5620.16 - PBDT1012.71876.26 16 3542.863745.32 -5 PBT843.54718.97 17 2879.043124.80 -8 NP474.97372.99 27 1659.531641.50 1

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

