Macfos standalone net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 40.90 crore

Net profit of Macfos declined 35.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.83% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.08% to Rs 125.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.9072.14 -43 125.1380.17 56 OPM %15.3113.93 -12.4113.56 - PBDT6.259.98 -37 15.4610.50 47 PBT6.079.60 -37 14.7810.05 47 NP4.517.01 -36 10.887.41 47

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

