Macfos standalone net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Macfos declined 35.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.83% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.08% to Rs 125.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

