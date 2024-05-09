Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hipolin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hipolin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net Loss of Hipolin reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.80% to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.854.29 36 19.7315.56 27 OPM %-3.59-5.13 --6.03-7.71 - PBDT-0.14-0.14 0 -0.79-0.86 8 PBT-0.16-0.16 0 -0.89-0.93 4 NP-0.16-0.16 0 -0.897.63 PL

